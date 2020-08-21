 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Police officer hit by car, uninjured, during chase
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Police officer hit by car, uninjured, during chase

  • 0

A Hickory Police officer is uninjured after being hit by a vehicle following a chase Friday morning.

The incident occurred as officers were investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Springs Road Northeast, Hickory Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter said.

Dieter said one suspect is in custody and another is on the loose. Additional details were not available late Friday morning.

This article will be updated as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert