Watch now: Police officer hit by car, uninjured, during chase

A Hickory Police officer is uninjured after being hit by a vehicle following a chase Friday morning.
The incident occurred as officers were investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Springs Road Northeast, Hickory Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter said.
Dieter said one suspect is in custody and another is on the loose. Additional details were not available late Friday morning.
This article will be updated as it becomes available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.