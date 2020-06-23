WATCH NOW: Officers investigating shooting in Conover

This article was updated at 7:00 p.m. with more details on the incident

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a residence on Winebarger Street in Conover.

One victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Stafford with the Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Sheriff’s Office said following the incident the suspect and two others fled in a green truck from the scene at a high rate of speed. “I’m told that there’s been several wreck associated with that green truck,” he said.

Video courtesy of Dave Faherty with WSOC-TV.

Turk said the truck was located on Smithfield Drive NW and police seized a rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

He said they currently have one suspect in custody and are searching for two others who may have been involved.

More details will be added to this story as they become available.

