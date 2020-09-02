 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Officers investigate shooting on 28th Street NE
Watch Now: Officers investigate shooting on 28th Street NE

A man was shot in the chest on 28th Street NE Wednesday morning.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a medical facility in Charlotte, Capt Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said.

He noted a second male suffered a head injury and was taken to a local hospital.

A section of Kool Park Road near 29th Street NE was also part of the investigation. Turk said that is the location where friends of the shooting victim, who were trying to drive the man to a hospital, handed the victim over to an EMS crew.

