Watch Now: Neighbor shares her thoughts following shooting; Hickory woman in stable condition
Watch Now: Neighbor shares her thoughts following shooting; Hickory woman in stable condition

  • Updated
A woman shot at this Third Avenue SE residence is listed in stable condition. The shooting took place Wednesday night.

 Robert Reed

A Hickory woman is in stable condition after she was shot Wednesday evening, according to a press release from Hickory police.

Sylvia Freeman discusses a shooting in Southeast Hickory Wednesday night next to her home and safety in her neighborhood.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers found Penny Lee White, 59, of Third Avenue SE suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and leg. A 16-year-old black male at the residence also had a minor injury from a gunshot.

Police determined that White and the 16-year-old were inside the home when multiple shots were fired into the residence, according to the release.

Police say the shots were fired from the front yard and may have come from more than one shooter.

White was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. She is listed in stable condition, according to the release. The 16-year-old was treated at the scene.

There is no suspect information to release at this time, according to the release. Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Mark Chapman directly at 828-261-2628 or mchapman@hickorync.gov.

