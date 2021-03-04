Watch Now: Murder victim's family gathers at gravesite on what would have been her 52nd birthday

The family of Phelifia Michelle Marlow held a graveside vigil Thursday on what would have been her 52nd birthday.

Marlow was shot and killed while at work at TCS Designs on Jan. 13. Coworker Tangela Parker of Alexander County has been charged with Marlow’s murder and her husband, Eric Parker, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

During the vigil, family and friends wrote notes on balloons. The words written included, “Love you sweet Michelle” and “#JusticeForMichelle.”

They released the balloons into a nearly cloudless sky saying “We love you, Michelle.”

Michelle’s husband, Justin Marlow, and daughter, Makayla “Mak” Marlow, both attended.

Justin Marlow said his wife was selfless. “She wouldn’t have wanted all this,” he said, referring to the vigil. “She thought about others more than she thought about herself. But she would be happy.”

Mak Marlow said her mother believed in second chances. “My mom’s always been my best friend,” Mak Marlow said. “She was the most uplifting, understanding person that I’ve known.”