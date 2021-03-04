 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Murder victim's family gathers at gravesite on what would have been her 52nd birthday
0 comments
breaking featured
FURNITURE PLANT SHOOTING

Watch Now: Murder victim's family gathers at gravesite on what would have been her 52nd birthday

{{featured_button_text}}

The family of Phelifia Michelle Marlow held a graveside vigil Thursday on what would have been her 52nd birthday.

Marlow was shot and killed while at work at TCS Designs on Jan. 13. Coworker Tangela Parker of Alexander County has been charged with Marlow’s murder and her husband, Eric Parker, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

During the vigil, family and friends wrote notes on balloons. The words written included, “Love you sweet Michelle” and “#JusticeForMichelle.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They released the balloons into a nearly cloudless sky saying “We love you, Michelle.”

Michelle’s husband, Justin Marlow, and daughter, Makayla “Mak” Marlow, both attended.

Justin Marlow said his wife was selfless. “She wouldn’t have wanted all this,” he said, referring to the vigil. “She thought about others more than she thought about herself. But she would be happy.”

Mak Marlow said her mother believed in second chances. “My mom’s always been my best friend,” Mak Marlow said. “She was the most uplifting, understanding person that I’ve known.”

“There is no healing,” Justin Marlow said. “If they catch them or not there won’t be no healing, no closure because my wife is gone.”

Justin Marlow said he hopes this situation will bring awareness to workplace violence. “She would have given anybody a chance,” he said. “She would have given this woman (Tangela Parker) another chance. There’s no reason for this violence.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert