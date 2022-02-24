Watch Now: Man attempts to rob a Lenoir business using a lighter and a can of de-icer

A man was charged after he attempted to rob a convenience store in Lenoir using a lighter and a can of spray de-icer on Wednesday.

Around 12:45 p.m., a white male entered Ross and Company on Harper Avenue in Lenoir and handed the cashier a note demanding money, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department. The cashier refused and the man, later identified as Logan Ryan Jones, 29, of Lenoir, sprayed the de-icer and ignited it with the cigarette lighter, causing a small fire near the cash register that was quickly extinguished, the release said.

No one was injured by the fire, according to police.

Jones left the store and drove away in a red Ford Focus. He was arrested by deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at his home on Fred Watson Place.

Jones had an outstanding warrant for one felony count of accessory before the fact to a felony. He was also charged with one felony count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of burning certain buildings. His total bond was $250,000 secured.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other incident are asked to call the Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.