Watch Now: Maiden police uncover 101 pounds of marijuana at residence

Police confiscated 101 pounds of marijuana at a Maiden residence on Monday. Two people were arrested following a police search.

During the Maiden Police Department's search of a residence on East Holly Street, officers also found 5 pounds of marijuana edibles, 15 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 15 grams of cocaine, two assault rifles, one pistol, and approximately $9,000 in cash, according to a news release from the department.

Christian Chase Parker, 22, of Maiden, and Alexis Susan Lineberger, 21, of Sherrills Ford, were each charged with felony trafficking marijuana. Parker’s bond was set at $45,000 secured and Lineberger's bond at $7,000 secured.

Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford said the investigation began when people living near the home noticed suspicious activity.

“No city is immune to drugs,” Ledford said. “I’m proud of the fact that we had neighbors and community members who were willing to step up and come forward with information that was vital to this investigation.”

Ledford said officers Mark Baker, Mackenzie Johnson and David Lee were the investigating officers.