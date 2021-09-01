Watch Now: Maiden man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit-and-run in Hickory appears in court

A Maiden man appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges for a hit-and-run that killed a Conover man.

Austin Wayne Edmonson, 20, of Maiden was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jason Michael Foley, 40, of Conover.

Edmonson was also charged with hit-and-run, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge Mark Killian told Edmonson that he faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted on the murder charge.

While in court Edmonson requested an attorney. Vicki Jayne was assigned to his case. His next court date is Sept. 22.

On Saturday, at 1:03 a.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run collision at the Party City store on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE. They found Foley suffering from serious injuries, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

Foley was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. He died from his injuries on Monday.