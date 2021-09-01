Watch Now: Maiden man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit-and-run in Hickory appears in court

A Maiden man appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges for a hit-and-run that killed a Conover man.
Austin Wayne Edmonson, 20, of Maiden was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jason Michael Foley, 40, of Conover.
Edmonson was also charged with hit-and-run, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Judge Mark Killian told Edmonson that he faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted on the murder charge.
While in court Edmonson requested an attorney. Vicki Jayne was assigned to his case. His next court date is Sept. 22.
On Saturday, at 1:03 a.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run collision at the Party City store on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE. They found Foley suffering from serious injuries, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.
Foley was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem. He died from his injuries on Monday.
Witnesses said an altercation happened in the parking lot between multiple people, according to the release. After the altercation, the suspect, Edmonson, got into his vehicle, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, and drove around the parking lot multiple times. He then drove toward a group of people, striking Foley and three other individuals.
The other three people struck by the vehicle were Andrew James Blackburn, 21, of Newton; Enrique Navarro Pena, 20, of Conover; and Jose Juan Garcia-Vasquez, 20, of Conover, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator with the Hickory Police Department.
Officers were able to find Edmonson and his vehicle behind Peoples Bank on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE, the release said. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and hit-and-run.
Following Foley’s death, Edmonson was also charged with first-degree murder, a second charge for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
He is currently being held in the Catawba County Jail with no bond.
Anyone with more information about this crime is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department 828-328-5551.