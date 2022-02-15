Watch Now: Long View convenience store owner says he was robbed at gunpoint Monday night

A robber pointed a gun at the owner of the Jet Quick Express convenience store in Long View on Monday night and took the store's cash.

James Mungai said he was stocking the store's refrigerated area when a man with a gun came into the store after 7 p.m.

He said the robber held a brown bag in his left hand and a pistol in his right. “He says, ‘Open the register. If you do what I say, you’ll be all right. Put the money in the bag,’” Mungai said.

Mungai described the suspect as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing all black clothing.

The suspect kept the gun pointed at Mungai’s leg throughout the encounter.

There were no customers in the store. A customer was in the store’s drive-thru and could see into the store where the suspect stood with Mungai. “I tried to move, so he could see what was happening,” he said.

Mungai said the customer drove to the Long View Police Department, which is on the same street and only a few hundred feet away.

When the suspect left, Mungai followed him out of the store to see which direction he was going. The suspect ran right and then down a street behind the store.