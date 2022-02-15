Watch Now: Long View convenience store owner says he was robbed at gunpoint Monday night

A robber pointed a gun at the owner of the Jet Quick Express convenience store in Long View on Monday night and took the store's cash.
James Mungai said he was stocking the store's refrigerated area when a man with a gun came into the store after 7 p.m.
He said the robber held a brown bag in his left hand and a pistol in his right. “He says, ‘Open the register. If you do what I say, you’ll be all right. Put the money in the bag,’” Mungai said.
Mungai described the suspect as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing all black clothing.
The suspect kept the gun pointed at Mungai’s leg throughout the encounter.
There were no customers in the store. A customer was in the store’s drive-thru and could see into the store where the suspect stood with Mungai. “I tried to move, so he could see what was happening,” he said.
Mungai said the customer drove to the Long View Police Department, which is on the same street and only a few hundred feet away.
When the suspect left, Mungai followed him out of the store to see which direction he was going. The suspect ran right and then down a street behind the store.
The suspect took every dollar in the register, Mungai said. No one was injured and the suspect never fired the gun.
Mungai said the police have not arrested anyone for the robbery as of Tuesday, but he is hopeful that his security cameras that are placed inside and outside the store will help the investigators find the suspect.
Long View Officer D. Anderson is investigating the robbery. He said police are reviewing the security footage to help them identify the suspect.
Robbery at skills games site
Long View police are also investigating an armed robbery that happened at 1:36 a.m. at Blue Star Amusements/Circle S Depot on U.S. Highway 70 SW, according to a news release from the police department.
Two suspects entered the business and one displayed a semi-automatic pistol, according to police. Both suspects approached the counter and demanded money from two employees.
Both were described as males with medium builds. Both were heavily dressed to hide their identities.
Both the suspects fled on foot with the stolen money. No one was injured during the robbery, according to police. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to contact Investigator C. Huffman of the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343.