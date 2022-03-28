Watch now: Judge denies motion to delay civil case against accused killer Tangela Parker; proceedings took place Monday inCatawba County Superior Court

The motion to delay a wrongful death lawsuit against an Alexander County woman charged in the shooting death of a co-worker was denied Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Justin Marlow filed a civil lawsuit against Tangela Parker in July 2021 related to the shooting death of his wife. Michelle Marlow was killed Jan. 13, 2021, at the TCS Designs furniture plant in Hickory. Parker is charged with first-degree murder in Michelle Marlow’s death, according to court documents.

Parker requested the civil case against her be delayed until after the murder trial. Parker’s criminal defense attorney, Victoria Jayne, argued Parker could be at risk of an unfair trial in criminal court if the civil case moves forward. She said Parker might implicate herself during the discovery portion of the civil case if she answered questions.

“My client is charged with first-degree murder. She was charged before the civil action was filed,” Jayne said. “You can't get any more dangerous than that, when you consider whether or not she could be or should be compelled to participate in a civil proceeding at this time.”

Parker was brought to the courthouse but decided not to appear at Monday’s hearing after speaking with Jayne. Parker does not have an attorney for the civil case. Jayne argued the motion on behalf of Parker.

Justin Marlow was present at the hearing with attorney Lyndon Helton. Helton argued Parker’s constitutional rights would not be violated because she is not required to answer questions that could implicate her in the murder trial.

“(Tangela Parker) is very fortunate that she lives in America, and she has the benefit of the Fifth Amendment,” Helton said. “As she has done in the criminal case, where she has been charged with murder, she has asserted her right to Fifth Amendment. She's not going to give testimony. I believe that Miss Jayne acknowledged that's going to happen in the civil case also.”

Helton also argued that some witnesses are elderly and delaying the civil case might increase the chances of witnesses forgetting information.

After listening to both attorneys, Judge Gregory Hayes denied the defendant’s motion to stay the civil wrongful death action against Parker.

During the civil hearing, Jayne also said the media coverage of the case was cause for concern. She claimed it could make it difficult for Parker to receive a fair trial for her murder charge. Jayne also said Parker’s parents had reportedly been threatened.

"It's not just a speculative concern. The jury pool in this county may well be tainted,” Jayne said. “We know that witnesses have been contacted. We know that officers have been contacted. … We may go into criminal court and we may find the need to seek a gag order, if that's what it takes in order to maintain the integrity of this case and to make sure that my client receives a fair trial."

After the hearing, Jayne said she was not surprised the motion was denied. She said she would continue doing everything in her power to protect her client.

