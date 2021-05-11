Watch Now: Hickory police investigate shooting at corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE

Support Local Journalism
Hickory police are investigating shots fired into a residence at the corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE in Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for police said shots entered the residence but no one was injured in the shooting.
Kristen Hart
