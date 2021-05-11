 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Hickory police investigate shooting at corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE
police at shooting on may 11.jpg

Hickory police investigate the Tuesday afternoon shooting.

 Robert Reed

Hickory police are investigating shots fired into a residence at the corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE in Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for police said shots entered the residence but no one was injured in the shooting.

