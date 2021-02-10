Watch Now: Granite Falls man sentenced to 50 years for killing 2

Eric Terril Yount, 27, of Granite Falls will serve at least 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murders of Richelle Scott Lail and Cody William Watts. Lail was 22 at the time of her death in 2016. Watts was 28.
Judge Nathanial J. Poovey told Yount during Catawba County Superior Court that he would serve no less than 300 months for each of the second-degree murder charges.
Richard Lail, father of victim Richelle Lail, said he did not agree with the judge’s decision and believes Yount should have received life in prison.
Yount previously faced the death penalty for the two murder charges.
Richard Lail spoke to the judge during court asking that the judge not allow Yount to have the chance to walk free.
Yount pleaded guilty to shooting Richelle Lail and Watts at the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 321 in Hickory in March 2016.
Lail and Watts, who were employees at the McDonald’s, were sitting outside the restaurant in a truck when they were hit by an SUV, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Investigators say Yount was driving the vehicle.
Lail confronted Yount. During the argument, Yount was accused of shooting and killing Lail and then firing the gun at Watts’ truck and fatally injuring him, according to the article.
Yount surrendered to the Lenoir Police Department nearly three hours after the shooting, the article states.
Yount’s attorney Victoria Jayne said Yount agreed to a plea deal for the sake of his children. “He just wants this to be over,” she said.
“(Richelle Lail) was a wonderful child. She growed up right. She just met the wrong person,” Richard Lail said.
When Judge Poovey asked Yount if he would like to say anything before being sentenced, he declined.
Poovey spoke to the families just before giving the sentence. "I wish I had some words of wisdom to impart to you all, to make it better ... there is nothing I can say, nothing that this court can do to bring your children back.
"My only hope is after today you can have some peace, you can have some closure ... knowing that it will never be the same, knowing there will always be a hole there, always be a scar upon your heart that will never fully heal," he continued. "All we can hope for is to go forward and make the best of what we got left on this earth."