Watch Now: Granite Falls man sentenced to 50 years for killing 2

Yount surrendered to the Lenoir Police Department nearly three hours after the shooting, the article states.

Yount’s attorney Victoria Jayne said Yount agreed to a plea deal for the sake of his children. “He just wants this to be over,” she said.

“(Richelle Lail) was a wonderful child. She growed up right. She just met the wrong person,” Richard Lail said.

When Judge Poovey asked Yount if he would like to say anything before being sentenced, he declined.

Poovey spoke to the families just before giving the sentence. "I wish I had some words of wisdom to impart to you all, to make it better ... there is nothing I can say, nothing that this court can do to bring your children back.

"My only hope is after today you can have some peace, you can have some closure ... knowing that it will never be the same, knowing there will always be a hole there, always be a scar upon your heart that will never fully heal," he continued. "All we can hope for is to go forward and make the best of what we got left on this earth."

