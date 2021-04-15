Watch Now: Friend of wounded man speaks out in aftermath of Long View shooting

A man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds was taken to an area hospital Thursday following a shooting in Long View.

Long View Police Lt. Michael Ford said officers responded to a report of a home invasion on 38th Street NW around 8 a.m.

Officers said it appears a suspect kicked in the door of an elderly victim and tried to force the victim to open a safe in the home.

Ford said the victim fired at the suspect. It was unclear if the suspect was hit, Ford said.

A tip led officers and emergency personnel to a man suffering from gunshot wounds at Lowman's Motel in Hildebran.

The son of the home invasion victim called the police and said that his own son had been shot and was at the motel, Ford said.

Ford said he could not confirm whether the man at the motel was the suspect in the case.

Misty Mays identified the wounded man at the motel as her friend Jessie Gibson and said he was around 29 or 30 years old.

Mays said she got a call from Gibson’s girlfriend and she came to the motel. She said Gibson was “bleeding pretty bad” and that Gibson had her call his dad.