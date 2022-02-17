 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Former Hickory cop gets 3 years in prison for throwing woman to pavement in 2013; appeals court overturned first sentence due to judge's leniency
A former Hickory police officer convicted of throwing a woman to the pavement is headed to federal prison after he was sentenced a second time on Thursday.

Robert George, 49, was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Kenneth Bell in Charlotte federal court on Thursday.

He was convicted of unreasonably using force in January 2019. The charges stemmed from a November 2013 assault in which George tossed 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle from the back of a patrol car behind the Hickory Police Department.

This was the second time George faced a federal judge for sentencing. In October 2019, Judge Graham Mullen sentenced George to four years of probation and ordered him to pay $20,000 in restitution.

George’s probation was cut short last June when Mullen agreed to an early termination of the sentence.

In November, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals threw out George’s sentence, ruling that Mullen had been too easy on George. The appeals court judges went as far as to say that Mullen’s sentence went against the conclusions reached by the jury when they convicted George.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

