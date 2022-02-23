Watch Now: Former Catawba County official pleads guilty in bribery scheme; sentencing delayed but he must repay $30,000

A former Catawba County official admitted to taking part in a bribery scheme in federal court on Wednesday.

Barry Edwards pleaded guilty as charged to felony conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States. Sentencing will occur later but Edwards is bound to pay $30,000 due to a money judgment entered in Wednesday's hearing. His maximum potential sentence includes five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

Edwards, who served as the county's director of utilities and engineering from 1995 to 2018, acknowledged receiving thousands of dollars in perks from contractor Joseph Wiseman between roughly 2012 and 2018. These included tickets to professional baseball games, pricey dinners and expenses for a Disney World trip.

Edwards made no statement in court.

Edwards was issued a $25,000 bond and his travel is limited to North Carolina.

Wiseman was involved with three firms that had business with Catawba County at various times. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to taking part in a similar bribery scheme involving Buncombe County officials.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

