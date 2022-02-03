Watch Now: Fire marshal discusses arson ruling in fire that destroyed home near Bunker Hill High School

A fire that destroyed a home on Aveena Drive on Wednesday night has been labeled as an act of arson.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the fire is being treated as intentionally set and a person of interest has been identified.

“In the immediate hours after the investigation, we did come to the conclusion and ruled this as arson,” Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said. She also said there were several explosions at the home as the fire burned.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

Aveena Drive is near Claremont in Catawba County and is 1.5 miles from Bunker Hill High School.

Neighbor Chasity Pharr said she heard a loud explosion Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. and called 911. She said when she got outside the home was engulfed in flames.

“I was sitting on the couch watching TV and all of the sudden a dog started barking, and we heard a loud boom. I got up and the house was fully engulfed,” she said.

Pharr said the home previously belonged to her grandmother and her cousin was living there now. Her cousin was not home at the time of the fire.

