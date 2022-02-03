Watch Now: Fire marshal discusses arson ruling in fire that destroyed home near Bunker Hill High School

A fire that destroyed a home on Aveena Drive on Wednesday night has been labeled as an act of arson.
Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the fire is being treated as intentionally set and a person of interest has been identified.
“In the immediate hours after the investigation, we did come to the conclusion and ruled this as arson,” Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said. She also said there were several explosions at the home as the fire burned.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
Aveena Drive is near Claremont in Catawba County and is 1.5 miles from Bunker Hill High School.
Neighbor Chasity Pharr said she heard a loud explosion Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. and called 911. She said when she got outside the home was engulfed in flames.
“I was sitting on the couch watching TV and all of the sudden a dog started barking, and we heard a loud boom. I got up and the house was fully engulfed,” she said.
Pharr said the home previously belonged to her grandmother and her cousin was living there now. Her cousin was not home at the time of the fire.
Lowrance said no one was injured in the fire, but a pet was found dead.
Lowrance was at the scene Thursday afternoon to continue the investigation.
“Upon arrival, fire department units had heavy fire conditions, were met with a lot of challenges as they were putting the fire out,” Lowrance said.
Lowrance said the size of the mobile home was an issue in controlling the fire. She said the mobile home had additional space built onto it.
Lowrance said fire units were on scene until 3 a.m. Thursday. “I have to give them credit. They nailed it last night,” she said.
Pharr said she has suspicions of who is responsible. “It’s a sketchy story. There were some sketchy events going on throughout the day … I think they were sending a message,” she said.
Pharr said when she looks at the remains of her grandmother’s home she is reminded of her. “She was spunky. She was like oil and vinegar. She had a lovable side as she got older,” she said.
“It’s a lifetime of memories gone,” Pharr said.
Fire at Grizzles Point
Catawba and Claremont fire units were called to another fire in the Claremont area Thursday morning. A mobile home caught fire on Grizzles Point. No injuries were reported as of Thursday.