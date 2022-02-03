Watch Now: Fire destroys home near Bunker Hill High School; sheriff's office says arson suspected

A fire that destroyed a home on Aveena Drive is under investigation.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the Wednesday night fire is being treated as intentionally set and a person of interest has been identified.

Aveena Drive is near Claremont in Catawba County and is 1.5 miles from Bunker Hill High School.

Neighbor Chasity Pharr said she heard a loud boom Wednesday around 10 p.m. and called 911. She said when she got outside the home was engulfed in flames.

