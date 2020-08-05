Watch Now: Charges pending in car chase that ended in crash on I-40

A woman is in custody after a Wednesday morning chase that ended with a wrecked car in Hildebran.

The chase started after a detective with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office stopped to assist a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of Cape Hickory Road with both doors open, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

As the detective approached the vehicle, the woman driving the vehicle took off, pulling out in front of another vehicle. Cars got between the detective and the suspicious vehicle while the detective was trying to catch up, Whisenant said.

A second deputy spotted the vehicle on 10th Street and attempted to stop it, he said.

The woman, who has not been identified, fled and traveled toward Hildebran where another deputy joined the chase as she turned onto U.S. 70 and headed toward Interstate 40, Whisenant said.

The woman driving the vehicle lost control at the exit while being pursued by members of the Burke sheriff’s office, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

She was transported to the hospital by Burke County EMS for minor injuries.

Whisenant said charges in the matter are pending.

