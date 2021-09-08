Watch Now: Catawba County murder defendant granted $250,000 bond after being on run for 6 months

Jayne suggested before the bond was granted that Tangela stay with her parents and said her parents will follow any conditions Judge Bell decided and they have respect for the law. “When they received a call from their daughter … and they learned she was in Phoenix, it was her family that called the authorities and let them know where she was.”

Sigmon clarified that it was Tangela’s son who called the authorities and told them where Tangela and Eric Parker were hiding.

“It doesn’t get any more obvious that this defendant would run again if given the opportunity,” Sigmon said.

“This is not the type of person that should be granted a bond,” he continued. “There is absolutely no reason for her to stay here. She knows she’s looking at life in prison. She knows the evidence against her is overwhelming. If this court grants her a bond and she can make it, I think she’s in her 50s and her parents are in their 70s. I don’t think they could stop her if she decides to flee again.”

Judge Bell granted the bond with the conditions that only Tangela Parker’s parents could pay it, she would have to live with her parents in Caldwell County, she would be electronically monitored and she would not be permitted to go anywhere except to doctor’s appointments or to meet with her attorney.