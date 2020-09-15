Watch now: Car chase ends in crash, suspect remains at large

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A car chase that started on Kool Park Road Tuesday morning ended with the suspect's vehicle crashed on Snow Creek Road in Hickory.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Kool Park Road. “A caller to 911 reported that the person driving that vehicle was in possession of illegal narcotics,” he said.

Deputies located the vehicle, a 2005 BMW, and the driver led law enforcement on a car chase to Snow Creek Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and came to a stop in a ditch, according to Trooper Jeff Swagger with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Turk said deputies are searching for the driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene of the crash on foot. The suspect had not been located Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the N.C. Highway Patrol and Hickory Police Department are assisting the sheriff’s office in this investigation.

