Watch now: Car chase ends in crash, Snow Creek Elementary on precautionary lockdown

A car chase that started on Kool Park Road ended with the suspect's vehicle crashed on Snow Creek Road in Hickory.
Officers with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, N.C. Highway Patrol and Hickory Police Department were involved in the chase.
Capt. Aaron Turk of the sheriff's office said deputies are searching for the driver of the vehicle, who reportedly fled the scene of the crash.
He said the chase began when a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Kool Park Road.
