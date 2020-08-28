Watch Now: Bailiff oversees his final court session as retirement looms

“Something I’ve learned while being in law enforcement is that everybody doesn’t like you and I found that out pretty quick,” Dobson said. “But my law enforcement family, they have your back. Whatever you need, however you feel, there is someone to reach out to you.”

Dobson was promoted to lieutenant in October 2019.

“My best day here was when I was promoted to lieutenant,” he said. “It’s something I never thought would happen. I was much older when I started in law enforcement, so I never thought I would rise to this rank.

“A good day is actually when we can go into a court and not have any confusion with the public,” he said. “A good day is when we have no problems.”

Dobson said he worked with 22 other officers and they were like family. “We’re really close up here, so we kind of know when something is bothering someone,” he said.

“I’ve learned in my career more and more about professionalism and integrity, and to basically take time to listen to people, because everyone has a story to tell and they want to tell somebody,” Dobson said. “I’ll always take that with me, a sense of gratitude to be able to have done this job and understand people more than I did.”