Watch Now: Bailiff oversees his final court session as retirement looms

Lt. William Dobson III, 55, is retiring today after serving with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He worked as a bailiff at the Catawba County Courthouse.
Dobson said the main job for a bailiff is to provide security, escort inmates and prevent unruliness in the courtroom.
But he's witnessed much more.
“I’ve seen some ugly stuff up here,” Dobson said. “On the road, we lock you up and we probably won’t see you again. Up here, we get to see you again plus you’re bringing family. We get to see how far that apple fell from that tree.”
He added, “Probably the deepest things I’ve ever heard is when a judge tells you you’re getting life and what that means. You’re no longer part of a society.”
Dobson said a bailiff is supposed to be stern, but there is a human side to the job. “We aren’t just the police. We comfort the family of both sides, the victim and the defendant,” he said.
Dobson said bailiffs also need to get to know all judges that come to Catawba County. “We have to adapt. We handle everything that they need from setting up the court for them to telling them where they can eat lunch.”
Dobson also served with the Newton Police Department working in narcotics before joining the sheriff’s office as a patrol officer. He also served in the U.S. Army for 11 years before starting his career in law enforcement.
“Something I’ve learned while being in law enforcement is that everybody doesn’t like you and I found that out pretty quick,” Dobson said. “But my law enforcement family, they have your back. Whatever you need, however you feel, there is someone to reach out to you.”
Dobson was promoted to lieutenant in October 2019.
“My best day here was when I was promoted to lieutenant,” he said. “It’s something I never thought would happen. I was much older when I started in law enforcement, so I never thought I would rise to this rank.
“A good day is actually when we can go into a court and not have any confusion with the public,” he said. “A good day is when we have no problems.”
Dobson said he worked with 22 other officers and they were like family. “We’re really close up here, so we kind of know when something is bothering someone,” he said.
“I’ve learned in my career more and more about professionalism and integrity, and to basically take time to listen to people, because everyone has a story to tell and they want to tell somebody,” Dobson said. “I’ll always take that with me, a sense of gratitude to be able to have done this job and understand people more than I did.”
Dobson said he will be looking at expanding his private business in crime scene clean-up, spending more time with his family and the chance to get to do nothing for the first time since he graduated high school.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “I’m giving up this uniform, but my duty to community doesn’t stop.”
