Watch Now: Attempted murder, arson suspect can be seen in video; attack reportedly aimed at deputy in Caldwell County

A Granite Falls man has been charged with the attempted murder of a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy and arson in Caldwell County.
William Junior Sisk, 41, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. He was given a $1 million secured bond, according to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement was called to a scene of a structure fire on Morrison Place in Granite Falls Sunday. The residence is the home of a Caldwell County deputy, according to the release.
The Sawmills and Granite Falls fire departments responded to the scene and were able to douse the fire within minutes, preventing severe damage to the home. The Caldwell County Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office found surveillance footage at the house which depicts Sisk approaching the front of the home with a large bucket, according to the release. Sisk then threw a liquid substance from the bucket onto the front door to the home and then walked out of view of the camera. He returned a few moments later.
He then set fire to the front door of the home with a lighter. Sisk can be heard making the statements: “Now you are going to die” and “You had this coming” on the video footage, according to the release. Sisk lives in a residence nearby.
The deputy's home was occupied by one individual at the time of the fire but no one was injured.
Sisk assaulted two deputies while in the process of being arrested, according to the release.
“I appreciate the rapid response by the Sawmills Fire Department and the Granite Falls Fire Department,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones said in the release. “I would also like to thank the Granite Falls Police Department and the Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office for their assistance in this case.”
In a video, provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect appears at the home, leaves for two minutes, and then he returns. The suspect can be heard cursing as he attempts to light the fire at the home.