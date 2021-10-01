WATCH NOW: Arcade employee: I feared for my life; Hickory police shoot man outside Hwy. 70 lounge

Two Hickory police officers shot a man accused of attempting to rob an arcade employee on Thursday night.
Lauren Vassil, an employee of the Aquarium Fish & Skill Games on U.S. 70, was standing at her car behind the business Thursday when she said she was accosted by a man with a gun, later identified as 42-year-old Hickory resident Gregory Ray Cribb.
Vassil said she was in fear for her life during the encounter.
“My daughter, that’s all I kept telling him,” Vassil said. “I was like, ‘Please don’t shoot me. Like, I have a daughter, please.’ That’s all I kept repeating to him. And he didn’t care. He was determined to get my keys and my money and everything like that.”
At some point Vassil pointed to a keychain in her car’s console – a keychain that did not actually have her keys attached – in an effort to distract him.
After Cribb jumped in the car, Vassil ran around the business to safety. Three of Vassil’s co-workers went behind the business and chased Cribb to the Corner Pocket lounge down the street.
Michael Cromer, the head of security at the Corner Pocket, said he heard noise at the dumpsters behind the business when he arrived Thursday.
Police soon descended on the business and told him and others to go inside.
“We went in there, made everybody lay down – cut the music and made everybody lay down – because we started hearing gunfire,” Cromer said. “I know they asked that guy to come out from behind that dumpster. I don’t know how many times. Told him to drop the gun, put his hands in the air and apparently he didn’t do it.”
In a press release, the Hickory Police Department said two officers opened fire on Cribb after he made verbal threats and began to approach the officers.
As of the last notification from police, Cribb was in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center.
Josh Null and Richard Bortnick were identified as the officers who fired the shots. The men are on leave as the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation conducts the investigation into the shooting.
Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said Cribb has not been charged yet and that he could not provide additional details because of the ongoing investigation.
There are at least 10 bullet holes in a Corner Pocket door and in the brick at the side of the building near the dumpsters. A white truck parked a few feet from the wall also had several visible bullet holes.
Cromer said he has never seen anything like this happen at the bar before and that the establishment makes an effort to keep things safe, including checking patrons for weapons.
“It kind of put a bad name on us but this is a good bar,” Cromer said. “We pretty well keep stuff down here.”
Vassil said Cribb had come into the fish game arcade that morning and had been wandering in a way that seemed suspicious.
“He was around this area all day yesterday just kind of, I don’t know, scoping it out or whatever,” Vassil said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.