WATCH NOW: Arcade employee: I feared for my life; Hickory police shoot man outside Hwy. 70 lounge

“We went in there, made everybody lay down – cut the music and made everybody lay down – because we started hearing gunfire,” Cromer said. “I know they asked that guy to come out from behind that dumpster. I don’t know how many times. Told him to drop the gun, put his hands in the air and apparently he didn’t do it.”

In a press release, the Hickory Police Department said two officers opened fire on Cribb after he made verbal threats and began to approach the officers.

As of the last notification from police, Cribb was in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center.

Josh Null and Richard Bortnick were identified as the officers who fired the shots. The men are on leave as the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation conducts the investigation into the shooting.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said Cribb has not been charged yet and that he could not provide additional details because of the ongoing investigation.

There are at least 10 bullet holes in a Corner Pocket door and in the brick at the side of the building near the dumpsters. A white truck parked a few feet from the wall also had several visible bullet holes.