Watch Now: ALE officers search businesses, confiscate suspected drug paraphernalia

Four businesses in Catawba County were searched for drug paraphernalia on Thursday. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) officers confiscated numerous scales, pipes and bowls from each location.

ALE officers had warrants to search the businesses. Lucky 3 Food Mart, located on 12th Avenue NE in Hickory, was one of the four locations.

According to the search warrant, two undercover ALE agents entered the convenience store on Jan. 13 and asked a store clerk about pipes being sold there. One of the agents asked “Those glass pipes over there. Can I smoke marijuana in them?” The employee at first said, “I don’t know,” but then later said, “I’m sure marijuana will be fine in it.”

In the warrant for Catawba Food Store, another business searched on Thursday, state law says, “It is unlawful for any person to deliver, possess with intent to deliver, or manufacture with intent to deliver, drug paraphernalia knowing that it will be used to plant, propagate, cultivate, grow, harvest, manufacture, compound, convert, produce, process, prepare, test, analyze, package, repackage, store, contain, or conceal a controlled substance which it would be unlawful to possess, or that it will be used to inject, ingest, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the body a controlled substance which it would be unlawful to possess.”