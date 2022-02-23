Watch now: 83-year-old woman describes being robbed at gunpoint at Hickory mall

An 83-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon outside of the Dillard’s department store at the Valley Hills Mall in Hickory. Police are searching for her stolen vehicle.
Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said a man with a dark complexion and wearing dark clothing approached Dorothy Penley Jarrett, 83, of Conover, as she was getting out of her vehicle.
Jarrett, in an interview on Wednesday, said she parked in the lower area of the parking deck near the Dillard’s store. As she got out of her vehicle a man hurried up to her, pointed a gun and said, “keys!”
She said the man had an accent, and his clothes covered him from head to toe.
“You couldn’t see anything, but his eyes,” she said. “They were brown.”
Jarrett said she didn’t understand the man at first and asked him what he had said to her.
He repeated “keys!” two more times a bit louder. Jarrett complied and handed her keys to him. She said the man got into the vehicle, struggled for a moment to start it, and then drove away.
“It took him a little bit to get it started. I had the steering wheel locked, and he probably didn’t know how to unlock it,” she said.
The incident happened around 1:41 p.m., a Hickory police incident report says.
Police are searching for the suspect and Jarrett’s vehicle, a burgundy 2001 Buick Century with the North Carolina license plate TFR4308.
Young said Jarrett was not harmed. As of Wednesday, the vehicle has not been found and no arrests have been made.
The suspect took Jarrett’s house keys, too. Jarrett said she had all her locks changed on her home.
“They have my house keys, my information is in my car, everything, even took my coat,” she said.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.