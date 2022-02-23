Watch now: 83-year-old woman describes being robbed at gunpoint at Hickory mall

An 83-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon outside of the Dillard’s department store at the Valley Hills Mall in Hickory. Police are searching for her stolen vehicle.

Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said a man with a dark complexion and wearing dark clothing approached Dorothy Penley Jarrett, 83, of Conover, as she was getting out of her vehicle.

Jarrett, in an interview on Wednesday, said she parked in the lower area of the parking deck near the Dillard’s store. As she got out of her vehicle a man hurried up to her, pointed a gun and said, “keys!”

She said the man had an accent, and his clothes covered him from head to toe.

“You couldn’t see anything, but his eyes,” she said. “They were brown.”

Jarrett said she didn’t understand the man at first and asked him what he had said to her.

He repeated “keys!” two more times a bit louder. Jarrett complied and handed her keys to him. She said the man got into the vehicle, struggled for a moment to start it, and then drove away.