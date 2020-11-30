Wanted Taylorsville man arrested and facing drug charges

A Taylorsville man was arrested on drug charges in Iredell County. During the arrest, officers found that he was also wanted in Lincoln and Cleveland counties.

On Saturday, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Sergeant L. J. Hayes and Deputy E. Settle, with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team, stopped a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 115 at the intersection of Scotts Creek Road for a traffic violation, according to a press release from the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the car, Jason Todd Mullen, 35, of Taylorsville, could not produce a valid driver’s license.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After searching the car, they located a concealed weapon, more than 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia commonly seen with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, according to the release.

While working on the arrest paperwork, officers determined Mullen had an outstanding arrest warrant from Lincoln County for possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, habitual felon and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was also entered as wanted by Cleveland County for felony breaking and entering.