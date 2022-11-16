Wanted poster issued for Conover man sought in wife's death; U.S. Marshals continue search for Hodges

Diane Bender found the body of her daughter, Tinikia Hodges, on May 5. Tinikia had been shot and killed in her home.

Bender says she wakes up thinking of the traumatic scene.

“It’s hard for a mama to walk in and find her daughter shot in her face like that,” Bender said. “If it hadn’t of been for her best friend calling me, I don’t know how long she would have been laying there.”

Tinikia’s husband, Donald Hodges, is wanted for her death. Hodges, 49, has eluded arrest for nearly six months. He was charged five days after Tinikia’s body was found. Tinikia was 48 when she died.

Bender went to check on Tinikia after she received a call that Tinikia missed work. Bender said it was abnormal for Tinikia to not go to work, especially without telling someone.

Bender said she went to her daughter’s home. Bender said she unlocked the front door and entered the home. After entering the home, Bender tried calling the phones of Tinikia and Donald Hodges. She did not get an answer, she said.

Eventually Bender made her way to the bedroom where she saw Tinikia lying in bed. She said she spoke to Tinikia, but Tinikia wouldn’t say anything. That’s when Bender approached the bed and saw that Tinikia had been shot, she said.

“I want him to turn himself in, so I can have a peace of mind,” Bender said. “And my family can too and everybody else, because (Tinikia) was so loved.”

Bender said she wants anyone helping Hodges to be held accountable, as well. She said she wants to know why her daughter was killed.

In June, the U.S. Marshals Service was called in to assist the Conover Police Department with the case. On Monday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a wanted poster for the arrest of Hodges.

The wanted poster was issued because the case has been deemed a major crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, with a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Hodges.

Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New York, U.S. Marshals said. He could be living with family or close friends in those areas, U.S. Marshals said.

“It is imperative that we locate and apprehend Donald Hodges quickly to ensure the safety of our communities and help Tinikia’s family find closure,” Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina Chris Edge said, according to the release.

Hodges is described as a Black man with brown eyes. He is bald. He stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds, U.S. Marshals said.

Conover Police Lt. Robert Clark said Hodges has a tattoo of a Masonic symbol on his left arm, a tattoo that says “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and a tattoo on his chest that says “Nasty Man.”

Hodges is considered armed and dangerous, according to the wanted poster. Hodges has a lengthy criminal history which includes robbery, assault and weapons charges, according to the poster.

Hodges is also known to go by the name Tyrone Evans and the nickname “Unique,” according to the wanted poster.

Anyone with information on Hodges’ whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332 or use the U.S. Marshals Service tips app. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed, U.S. Marshals said.