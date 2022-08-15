Wanted man barricades himself in bedroom; Alexander County Special Response Team knocks down door, makes arrest

A Beaufort County man was arrested in Alexander County after barricading himself in a bedroom Sunday.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called out to assist in the arrest.

Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on three outstanding failure to appear warrants from Martin County. He also was charged with resisting arrest and injury to personal property, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Martin County warrants were connected to child abuse charges, an indecent liberties with a minor charge and a habitual felon charge, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang-up call from a residence on Poplar Springs Road in northeast Alexander County. Telecommunications operators were unable to determine the nature of the call, so officers were dispatched to check on the well-being of the home’s occupants, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by a man who said his roommate was making concerning statements and might be suffering from a mental illness. Officers entered the residence and found the roommate, later identified as Warren, had barricaded himself in a bedroom, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no one else in the home at the time. Numerous attempts to communicate with the barricaded subject were unsuccessful, and the officers called for additional personnel to respond, the sheriff’s office said.

Further investigation revealed that Warren had outstanding warrants in Martin County. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to the address, and Warren was taken into custody after the team forced entry in the bedroom.

Warren is being held on a $55,000 secured bond at the Alexander County Detention Center.