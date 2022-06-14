Virginia fugitive captured at Conover mobile home park

Officers with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office took a Virginia man into custody Monday evening in Conover. The man is wanted on a murder charge.

Joshua Emmanuel Singletary, 20, of Danville, Virginia, surrendered to members of the Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team after they converged on the Lyle Haven Mobile Home Park off County Home Road shortly after 7 p.m., Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said.

“The suspect surrendered as soon as the STAR team contacted him,” Turk said. Turk said no one was harmed during the encounter.

Singletary was in the Catawba County jail awaiting extradition to Virginia as of Tuesday morning.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

