Vintage Baby Jesus, other nativity props stolen from Alexander County church

Vintage Nativity scene figurines of Baby Jesus, Mary, a camel and a sheep were stolen from a church in Alexander County sometime Wednesday night, according to the church’s secretary.

The central characters in the Nativity scene were on display outside Antioch Baptist Church on Antioch Church Road. Ronda Fagan, the church’s secretary, said the Nativity scene was intact during the Wednesday night service. One of the church’s deacons discovered the religious items missing on Thursday morning, Fagan said.

The church has owned the Nativity scene figures for at least 30 years, Fagan said. She said the Nativity is iconic for the local community. She said people know the church sets it up every year and they drive by to see it.

Fagan said each of the large figures, such as Mary, are estimated to cost around $450 because they are antiques. Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell said the suspect or suspects will be charged with felony larceny because the stolen property is worth more than $1,000.

“It would be nice if they would just return them,” Fagan said. She added that pieces of the Nativity scene were stolen several years ago, too, but were returned a short time later.

The church has removed the remaining items for fear of those being taken as well, Fagan said.

Anyone with information about the stolen Nativity items is asked to call the Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555 or submit a tip online at alexandersheriff.org. Pennell said the tips are anonymous.