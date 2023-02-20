The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a collision with a patrol vehicle on Saturday.

Sheriff Chad Pennell said a large group of vehicles came into Alexander County late Saturday, driving across N.C. Highway 127 from Hickory, blocking the intersection with Rink Dam Road and shooting off fireworks.

Pennell said a deputy had a chase with a car that had been spinning circles in the road. The vehicle crashed into a patrol vehicle and broke a tie rod and caused cosmetic damage to the front of the vehicle, Pennell said.

Officers are working to identify and locate the vehicle suspected in the crash. Pennell said the car is black with a white bumper and would have damage to the front driver’s side, including a missing mirror.

Pennell estimated there were more than 50 cars in the group that disrupted traffic.

“There was a line of them for at least about a mile (that) I could see, and I was in the middle of them,” Pennell said. He said the cars came from as far away as South Carolina.

Taylor Withers, who works at The Vault bar and restaurant by the intersection, said there were 100 or more vehicles.

Recalling the scene that night, Withers said: “It was pure madness and chaos. It happened so fast. There were cars coming from every direction, driving and behaving erratically, people running in the streets, fireworks being set off on the side of the street.”

She added: “Between the fireworks, the loud exhaust and engines of the vehicles, and sirens from law enforcement you couldn’t keep up with everything that was happening. Half the time the noises sounded like gunshots. It was so much to process in a short period of time.”

Pennell said the group of vehicles drove down N.C. Highway 127 and then into Taylorsville where at least one person was arrested by the Taylorsville Police Department.

The Record left a message with the department asking for more information about the arrest but had not heard back as of 3 p.m. Monday.