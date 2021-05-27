Video of defendant's interview with police played in court; suspect takes stand for a second day

The defendant in an August 2017 double-homicide case said in a video that he knew his actions following the shooting looked suspicious.

Daniel Minton, 22, is charged in the deaths of Branique McKnight, 18, and Janarion Knox, 20, at Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory.

Minton continued his testimony on Thursday saying again that he acted in self-defense on the night of the shooting when Knox and McKnight were killed.

Minton said he was at the apartment to purchase marijuana.

Minton said in court that he was standing at a dining table when McKnight pointed a gun at him and attempted to rob Minton of his money. Minton said he then moved McKnight’s arm away and shot McKnight. Minton said Knox then pulled out a gun. Minton said he then shot several times at Knox.

After the shots were fired, Minton said he grabbed marijuana off the table and ran from the apartment.

Prosecutor Brittany Pinkham said Thursday that other witnesses have testified it was Minton who attempted to rob McKnight and Knox before shooting the two men.

Pinkham played 90 minutes of a two-hour video Thursday afternoon that featured Minton’s interview with Hickory Police investigator Brian Ollis from 2017.