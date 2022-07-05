Victim's sister, 'We have to be his voice'; 21-year-old suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

The fifth suspect charged in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.

Blackburn’s mother, Rossella Blackburn, and several of his family members were present as Aunshae Conley, 21, of Newton, was rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair shortly after 3 p.m.

Conley kept his cuffed hands in his lap as he spoke to the judge.

“My brother is not here,” Blackburn’s older sister Pinkie Sims said. “We have to be his voice.”

Defense attorney Victoria Jayne was appointed to represent Conley in the case. Conley was taken into custody on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service. Four teens also are charged in the fatal shooting.

Conley will have a probable cause hearing July 26.

Blackburn was 35 when he was shot and killed. He was found dead when police arrived at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on First Street Southwest in Hickory on June 13.

Sims said she couldn’t describe the way she feels. She said she wished Conley had been able to stand so their family could have seen his face.

Sims said the family would be at every court appearance.

Blackburn’s sisters Evelyn McRae and Tasha Tipps said they want justice. Tipps said she is still in shock and will not stop seeking justice for her brother until the day she dies.

“I hope they get what’s coming to them,” Rossella Blackburn said. “That was my baby.”

She said Blackburn was kind, and that there was no reason why she should have lost her son.

