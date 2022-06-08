Victim's loved ones offer $5,000 for capture of Conover man charged with murder

Family and friends of a Conover woman killed last month are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the woman’s husband.

Donald Ray Hodges, 48, is charged with murder in the death of his wife, 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges. Her body was found May 5 at her Conover home.

Donald Hodges has been on the run since the killing. Conover police are working with the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for Hodges, who is described as a 6-foot-6-inch tall Black man last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with license plate ALL-5945.

Anyone with information on Hodges’ whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332 or submit email tips via usmarshals.gov/tips.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

