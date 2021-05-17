Victim in Newton shooting recovering; no suspects named in three shootings in Catawba County

The grandmother of a Newton woman who was shot late Thursday said her granddaughter is making encouraging progress in the hospital.

Emma Harbinson said her granddaughter Asia Wright was able to speak and receive visitors.

“Not completely out of the woods yet but a whole lot better than what she was, that’s all I know,” Harbinson said.

Harbinson added: “I’m very happy because she’s got three kids here … that’s the best news you could receive. Now she’s got to get back on her feet.”

Harbinson said she was in bed at the home on South Caldwell Avenue when she heard the shooting late Thursday. She walked into the living room to see Wright on the floor.

Wright’s three young children were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Wright was initially transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center and was flown from there to Atrium Health in Charlotte, according to the Newton Police Department.

Newton Police Maj. Tim Hayes said there were no new updates in the case as of 11 a.m. Monday. The police are asking anyone who has additional information on the case to call Investigator William Garrett at 828-695-4293 or email him at WGarrett@newtonnc.gov.