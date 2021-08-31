Vale man sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting, killing his wife in 2019

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team arrived and found Crystal Barker dead at the home, but Joseph Barker already had fled the scene.

After a two-day manhunt that included the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals, a wrecked vehicle driven by Joseph Barker was found abandoned in Transylvania County. He was apprehended after being found hiding in a wooded area, according to the release.

A number of Crystal Barker’s family members were present in the courtroom during Monday’s plea. The victim’s family was in support of the arrangement. They did not want to have Barker’s sons testify in a trial setting and endure further trauma from having to recall the tragic events of the shooting that claimed the life of their mother.

“She was so sweet and had a gentle spirit,” her mother, Deborah Townley, said. “She loved her children deeply and brought happiness to our family. To her detriment, she loved Joey … It cost her her life. I’m just glad the children are protected now, and this is all over. They’re good boys. I’m just sorry they had to go through this. No child should have to endure this.”