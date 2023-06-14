A Vale man is set to spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of his brother in April 2021.

Rodney Scott Wright, 54, entered his guilty plea to attempted murder on Tuesday morning. Despite the guilty plea, Wright at one time said in court that he did not shoot real ammunition at his brother before later saying it was possible he did.

In accordance with a plea agreement with District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office, other charges against Wright were dismissed. Wright also faced charges of larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, according to the Catawba County jail website.

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee said Wright ambushed his brother at the brother’s home in Vale, shooting at his brother with two handguns and a rifle which Wright had stolen from the brother.

“(Wright’s brother) stated he did not hear the rifle fire due to the silencer but he could hear the bullets whizz by his head,” Lee said. She said the shooting was captured on a security camera.

The brother ultimately ran to a nearby field where he called 911. The brother was not injured.

Lee said Wright may have been motivated at least in part by an inheritance dispute.

Wright’s state of mind was a major point of discussion during the hearing.

Wright had initially been deemed unfit to be prosecuted. However, Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes found Wright competent to participate in the proceedings based on a recent report from a doctor at Broughton Hospital in Morganton.

Defense attorney Herb Pearce referenced his client’s mental health and personal situation, saying that Wright had stopped taking his medication shortly before the shooting and had been living in a tent in the woods during the months prior.

“He’s just a real confused soul, your honor. He really is,” Pearce said.

At one point, after he had pleaded guilty, Wright denied firing live rounds at his brother.

“The pistol had blank bullets in it,” Wright said. “They weren’t real bullets. And I didn’t fire the rifle at him.”

Wright’s comment prompted questioning from Hayes, who said the remark conflicted with his guilty plea.

After Hayes inquired further about the shooting, Wright said, “Maybe I did and don’t remember.”

Hayes accepted Wright’s plea and handed down a sentence of roughly 10 to 13 years in prison. Wright, who has already been in jail for two years, faced a possible maximum sentence of around 40 years.

The judge also stipulated that Wright should receive psychiatric care in prison and ordered him to stay away from his brother.