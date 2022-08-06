Vale man charged with shooting into occupied property; no injuries were reported

A 44-year-old Vale man was charged with shooting into an occupied property in Lincoln County on Thursday.

Joshua Lee Hull was charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and identification theft. He was arrested after a domestic dispute at a residence located on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale, on Thursday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to the residence after receiving a report of shots being fired. Detective J. Lail, with the sheriff’s office, said witnesses on the scene accused Hull of discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Michelle Bailey.

Bailey stated that Hull would not allow her to leave the residence and made comments about both of them dying, the sheriff’s office said. She entered a truck to leave the residence and a shot was fired shattering the back glass, the sheriff’s office said.

Bailey was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies located Hull in the residence and took him into custody. Deputies found several firearms during a search of the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Hull was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, in Lincolnton, under an $85,000 secured bond.