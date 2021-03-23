Vale man charged with drug crimes

A Vale man who was arrested in 2019 has been charged with a number of additional drug crimes, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Rednour, 54, is charged with four felony counts of trafficking meth and one felony count each of possession with the intent to sell and deliver meth and maintaining a dwelling place for the purpose of selling, storing and manufacturing meth.

He was issued a $150,000 secured bond.

The charges stem from a 2019 investigation in which an undercover officer purchased drugs from Rednour, according to the release.

Rednour was first charged in the case in December 2019, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

