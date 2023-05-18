A Vale couple is facing child abuse charges after a Cleveland County social worker discovered a wooden paddle with holes in the home, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan Niles Orren, 38, and Silvia Orren, 39, are each charged with felony child abuse involving any serious injury, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives received a report from the Cleveland County Department of Social Services about abuse of a child at a Vale home, the sheriff’s office said.

The 6-year-old child was in speech therapy in Cleveland County when the therapist noticed bruising on the child’s bottom, the sheriff’s office said. A Cleveland County social worker went to the Vale home and met with the parents. Photos were taken of a wooden paddle with holes drilled in it, the sheriff’s office said.

The social worker also viewed home security camera footage showing the child being spanked with the wooden paddle, the sheriff’s office said.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective Frank Runyon went to the home to follow up on the investigation. He also viewed the home security footage, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation revealed the child had been abused on multiple occasions, the sheriff’s office said.

The 6-year-old victim and her 5-year-old brother have been removed from the home and placed with relatives out of state, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonathan and Silvia Orren are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.