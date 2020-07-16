Valdese man charged with DWI, stealing gas

A man has been charged after police say he crashed his vehicle into a tree near Shuey Park in Morganton Wednesday night.
Keye Brent Penley, 30, of 712 Griffin Ave. N.W. in Valdese, was charged with driving while impaired, larceny of motor fuel and improper or unsafe lane change crossing the center line, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after police received a call for a white Honda Pilot that had crashed into a tree near Shuey Park on Golf Course Road in Morganton.
Based on tire marks in the grass, the investigating officer believed the car left the McDonald's parking lot and lost control as it pulled onto Golf Course Road, the report said.
Penley, a suspect in a larceny of motor fuel for Quality Plus on Carbon City Road, was stopped by officers.
Two 24-packs of beer bottles fell out of the back of the Honda Pilot, and the officer noticed Penley was unsteady on his feet, according to the Morganton department.
At the jail, Penley provided two breath samples, the first indicating his blood alcohol content was .12 and the second .11, the report said.
Penley was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond with a court date set for Oct. 5.
