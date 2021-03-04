US Forest Service joins search for fugitive Alexander County couple

Investigators have enlisted the help of the U.S. Forest Service in the search for a fugitive Alexander County couple wanted in the January murder of a Hickory furniture plant employee.

Tangela and Eric Parker have been on the run since January. Tangela is charged with the murder of Phelifia Marlow and Eric has been charged with accessory after the fact.

U.S. Marshals Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said the U.S. Forest Service is assisting in getting out details about the couple.

“They’re going to distribute the information to all their park service and special agents in the area from North Carolina, also Tennessee ... put some bulletins out on some campgrounds … try to circulate the information,” Alfano said.

Alfano said in February he thought there was a good chance the couple could be in western North Carolina or eastern Tennessee.

The search for the couple has expanded to the entire East Coast, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

“We can’t rule anything out until we can,” Alfano said. “So, yeah, we’re keeping the scope of the investigation as wide as it has to be.”

The couple were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Parkers can submit a confidential tip to 877-WANTED2 or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

