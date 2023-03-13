An upside-down cross, a pentagram and profanities were spray painted on the doors and a wall of a church in Long View.

Along with the graffiti, a shattered window could be seen at the Wayside Baptist Church located at 1335 23rd St. SW on Monday morning.

The vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Sunday morning. The vandalism was reported at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Long View Police Department Investigator Davey Anderson said.

Nothing was reported stolen as of Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, Anderson said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343.