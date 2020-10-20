 Skip to main content
Update: Vale shooting suspect arrested at hospital
Update: Vale shooting suspect arrested at hospital

A suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Vale last week was arrested by Morganton Police officers on Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Terry Lee Peeler, 51, of Connelly Springs was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He is accused of shooting his nephew, Jimmy Drew Peeler, with a shotgun during an altercation at Halfway Supply on N.C. 18.

The victim was transported to the hospital in Shelby where he was treated for his injuries. He was released from the hospital over the weekend.

Terry Lee Peeler fled the scene of the incident, chased by a vehicle driven by Jimmy Frank Peeler Sr., according to the release. The two vehicles collided on N.C. 10 in Cleveland County with both drivers running from the scene. Terry Lee Peeler eluded law enforcement, and Jimmy Frank Peeler Sr. was treated for an injured leg.

Morganton Police received information that Terry Lee Peeler was in a room at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton. In addition to the Lincoln County charges, Terry Lee Peeler was also served outstanding warrants for felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. He was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Burke County Detention Center under a $105,500 secured bond.

Terry Lee Peeler
