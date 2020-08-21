Update: Two suspects charged in Family Dollar robbery

Two Hickory residents are facing charges in the armed robbery of the Family Dollar on Springs Road NE Friday morning.
Two people, one of whom was armed with a handgun, stole money from the store just before 10 a.m., according to a Hickory Police Department release.
Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle — a gray mini-van — shortly thereafter.
The driver of the van initially refused to pull over for police. The driver did eventually stop but then started moving again and hit an officer.
Initial information from the police department indicated the officer was uninjured, but the release Friday afternoon said the officer who was struck was treated for injuries.
Chrystal Dieter, the department’s victim and community services coordinator, said the injuries were minor.
Two suspects were later arrested after they ran into the woods, according to the release.
Jennifer Burton Sprinkle, 36, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.
Shane Collins Barrett, 40, was charged with aiding and abetting an armed robbery, speeding to elude arrest with three aggravating factors and resisting a public officer.
Each was issued a $100,000 secured bond.
This article will be updated as it becomes available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.