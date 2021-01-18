UPDATE: Standoff ends, arrest made in fatal stabbing

Law officers arrested Billy Hahn Jr. in connection with two stabbings, one of them a fatal assault.
Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said Hahn will be charged with stabbing and killing a woman Monday morning.
The arrest, shortly after noon on Monday, came after a standoff with deputies and members of the Hickory Police Department at a residence on 28th Street NE.
Members of the STAR (Special Tactics and Response) team found Hahn inside the residence and arrested him.
Turk said the fatal stabbing was at a residence on 16th Street Drive NE in Hickory. A second stabbing victim with serious injuries was found on 28th Street NE.
Turk said Monday afternoon that Hahn is expected to be charged in both stabbings.