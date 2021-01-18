 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Standoff ends, arrest made in fatal stabbing
0 comments
breaking featured

UPDATE: Standoff ends, arrest made in fatal stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}
stabbing 1.jpg

Law officers search for the suspect in a fatal stabbing Monday in northeast Hickory.

 Robert Reed

Law officers arrested Billy Hahn Jr. in connection with two stabbings, one of them a fatal assault.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said Hahn will be charged with stabbing and killing a woman Monday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The arrest, shortly after noon on Monday, came after a standoff with deputies and members of the Hickory Police Department at a residence on 28th Street NE.

Members of the STAR (Special Tactics and Response) team found Hahn inside the residence and arrested him.

Turk said the fatal stabbing was at a residence on 16th Street Drive NE in Hickory. A second stabbing victim with serious injuries was found on 28th Street NE.

Turk said Monday afternoon that Hahn is expected to be charged in both stabbings.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert