UPDATE: Standoff ends, arrest made in fatal stabbing

Law officers arrested Billy Hahn Jr. in connection with two stabbings, one of them a fatal assault.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said Hahn will be charged with stabbing and killing a woman Monday morning.

The arrest, shortly after noon on Monday, came after a standoff with deputies and members of the Hickory Police Department at a residence on 28th Street NE.

Members of the STAR (Special Tactics and Response) team found Hahn inside the residence and arrested him.

Turk said the fatal stabbing was at a residence on 16th Street Drive NE in Hickory. A second stabbing victim with serious injuries was found on 28th Street NE.

Turk said Monday afternoon that Hahn is expected to be charged in both stabbings.

