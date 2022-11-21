Update: Sheriff's office identifies victim in Sunday shooting

A Hickory man is facing a murder charge in connection with a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on14th Avenue SW in Hickory shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday to find 43-year-old Hickory resident Christopher Woods dead of at least one gunshot wound, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers identified Az Thor as the suspect in the case. Thor had left the scene but was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and Hickory police officers at a car dealership in the area of U.S. Highway 70 and Brookford Boulevard, according to the release.

Thor is 32 and lives in Hickory, according to information on the Catawba County jail website. He is charged with murder and being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the release.