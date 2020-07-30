Update: Sheriff’s Office says multiple shooting incidents in Hickory could be connected

A man was shot and killed on Wednesday in Hickory in a crime scene that stretched from First Street SW to Third Street SE. A second man suffered a gunshot wound but survived.

Donald Simpson, 30, died from a single gunshot wound, according to a Hickory Police Department press release.

Hickory Police initially responded to a report of gunshots around 3:40 p.m. on First Street SW. Officers found numerous shell casings in the road, according to a press release from the department.

A few minutes later, police received reports of a male, identified as Simpson, in a silver Nissan passenger vehicle with a gunshot wound. A resident from the 200 block of Third Street SE requested help. Catawba County EMS pronounced Simpson dead at the scene.

Just before 3:50 p.m., the department was contacted about a second subject with a gunshot wound seeking medical treatment at Frye Regional Medical Center. Miquel Greylen Robinson, 25, also had a single gunshot wound, according to the release. He was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Police determined both men were shot in the 900 block of First Street SW. The investigation is ongoing and investigators are working to identify suspects and find a motive for the shootings.