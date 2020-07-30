Update: Sheriff’s Office says multiple shooting incidents in Hickory could be connected

A man was shot and killed on Wednesday in Hickory in a crime scene that stretched from First Street SW to Third Street SE. A second man suffered a gunshot wound but survived.
Donald Simpson, 30, died from a single gunshot wound, according to a Hickory Police Department press release.
Hickory Police initially responded to a report of gunshots around 3:40 p.m. on First Street SW. Officers found numerous shell casings in the road, according to a press release from the department.
A few minutes later, police received reports of a male, identified as Simpson, in a silver Nissan passenger vehicle with a gunshot wound. A resident from the 200 block of Third Street SE requested help. Catawba County EMS pronounced Simpson dead at the scene.
Just before 3:50 p.m., the department was contacted about a second subject with a gunshot wound seeking medical treatment at Frye Regional Medical Center. Miquel Greylen Robinson, 25, also had a single gunshot wound, according to the release. He was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.
Police determined both men were shot in the 900 block of First Street SW. The investigation is ongoing and investigators are working to identify suspects and find a motive for the shootings.
A second shooting occurred early Thursday morning that left one man hospitalized. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office believes the two incidents are connected, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a man being shot at a residence on 28th Ave NE. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, according to the Catawba County release. The man is being treated at Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem.
Multiple shots were fired into the residence, according to the release. An older model SUV, possible dark colored GMC Envoy, was seen in the area prior to the incident.
Hickory Police are also investigating another shooting into an occupied dwelling which occurred in the 700 block on 7th Ave Place SW.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office also asked those with information call 828-464-5241.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.