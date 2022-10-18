 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Police identify shooting victim; murder defendant appears in court

101922-hdr-news-duncan-p1.jpg

Hickory murder defendant Shaun Patrick Duncan enters Catawba County District Court on Tuesday morning to make his first appearance in court. Duncan is charged in the shooting death of his roommate Alejandro Ricker.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A Hickory man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his roommate.

Hickory officers charged Shaun Patrick Duncan, 40, with murder after responding to a shooting on Fifth Street SE Monday evening.

Police said Duncan called 911 and said he had shot his roommate, 29-year-old Alejandro Edward Wicker.

101922-hdr-news-duncan-p2.jpg

On Monday evening, Hickory police responded to a shooting at this home on 5th Street SE in Hickory. Shaun Patrick Duncan was charged in the shooting death of his roommate Alejandro Ricker.

Wicker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The police have not released any additional details on the shooting as of 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the Kenworth neighborhood, a section of Hickory where residents have raised concerns over shootings and asked city leaders to increase police presence and put in place traffic-calming measures to address drive-by shootings.

101922-hdr-news-duncan-p3.jpg

Hickory murder defendant Shaun Patrick Duncan addresses District Court Judge Robert Mullinax during his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Duncan made his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday. Judge Robert Mullinax told Duncan he faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted on the murder charge.

Charlotte attorney Anthony Scheer is representing Duncan, at least for the early stages of the case. Scheer declined to comment about the case as he was leaving court following the hearing.

Duncan is next due in court on Nov. 8.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

