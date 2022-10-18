Update: Police identify shooting victim; murder defendant appears in court

A Hickory man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his roommate.

Hickory officers charged Shaun Patrick Duncan, 40, with murder after responding to a shooting on Fifth Street SE Monday evening.

Police said Duncan called 911 and said he had shot his roommate, 29-year-old Alejandro Edward Wicker.

Wicker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The police have not released any additional details on the shooting as of 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the Kenworth neighborhood, a section of Hickory where residents have raised concerns over shootings and asked city leaders to increase police presence and put in place traffic-calming measures to address drive-by shootings.

Duncan made his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday. Judge Robert Mullinax told Duncan he faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted on the murder charge.

Charlotte attorney Anthony Scheer is representing Duncan, at least for the early stages of the case. Scheer declined to comment about the case as he was leaving court following the hearing.

Duncan is next due in court on Nov. 8.